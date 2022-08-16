Sam Blacky Unveils Sultry Single, "Colombiana": Listen
Multitalented artist Sam Blacky is achieving her "biggest goals in music."
Having emerged into the music production world just last year, Blacky is making a name for herself at a remarkable rate. The budding producer has now revealed a sultry, Latin-Infused single, "Colombiana," marking her debut release on Lee Foss' venerated Repopulate Mars imprint.
"Since I started performing and especially making music, Repopulate Mars has always been one of my biggest goals," Blacky said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "I think the level of taste-making and innovation in the tech house scene is unparalleled, and I couldn't be happier to join the family."
"Colombiana" is an ode to Blacky's love of travel and appreciation of different cultures. In the new track she successfully blends elements of traditional Latin music with house music. Fitted with punchy kick drums and organic instrumentals, "Colombiana" is tech house firecracker.
"'Colombiana' was inspired by my love for the Latin influence in music. It seems to be coming to the forefront much more recently, which makes me so happy," Blacky added. "The sensual guitar set amongst tech house tribal vibes is what makes it for me."
Take a listen to "Colombiana" below and find on your preferred streaming platform here.
