Sam Blacky Delivers Spirited EDM.com Exclusive Mix for Women's History Month

In celebration of Women's History Month, Sam Blacky takes listeners on a multi-dimensional sonic journey in an exclusive mix for EDM.com.

The tech house producer is showing the drive to make 2021 her year. Blacky kicked things off with her debut single in February, "Too Late," and was quick to follow it up with the smooth and sultry "Body" the following month.

Prior to making the leap to releasing her own originals, Blacky got her start DJing and has the experience of playing the world's nightclubs under her belt. She continues to keep fans satisfied with her "Stabby Mix" series, and has recently launched her own imprint, Stabby Records.

In her newest mix, Blacky channels the multicultural dance music influences that have come to give her performances a distinct flare. The performance weaves effortlessly between club-killing melodic house sequences and spirited, percussion-driven tracks, maintaining an invigorating dance cadence throughout. At multiple points, the mix includes enchanting vocal choral arrangements, creating a unique through-line not often heard in this context.

As pandemic restrictions begin to ease, Blacky has begun to take her show back on the road while continuing to build momentum towards the release of an upcoming long-form project, which we'll hopefully be hearing in the near future.

