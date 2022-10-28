Skip to main content
Sam Blacky Heats Up With Sultry Latin House Track, "Move Like That"

Sam Blacky Heats Up With Sultry Latin House Track, "Move Like That"

Blacky remains red-hot with "Move Like That," her second single in as many months.

Ross Laurence Studio

Blacky remains red-hot with "Move Like That," her second single in as many months.

Coming in hot is surging house music producer Sam Blacky, whose new single, Move Like That," is out now via Tom & Collins' Terms & Conditions label.

The track follows Blacky's single from August, "Colombiana," showcasing her affinity for combining Latin-inspired sounds with house music.

​​"This single was inspired once again by my love for Latin dance music, and that’s why we wanted to go with Terms & Conditions. I have known Tom & Collins for many years, so to finally come together on a project is the only thing that made sense for this track," Blacky said in a statement.

Inspired by Blacky's global travels, "Move Like That" is a dancefloor heater infused with exotic sound design. Starting off with a steady four-on-the-floor beat and an earworm of a refrain, the arrangement leads into an intense and hypnotic rhythm interspersed with seductive trumpet riffs.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

william black cinema kid
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and Cinema Kid Join Forces for Uplifting Track, "You're Not Alone"

The EDM.com Class of 2021 star is back with an optimistic dance anthem.

By Mikala Lugen
firefly music festival
EVENTS

Firefly Music Festival Organizers Announce 2023 Cancellation

After celebrating its 10th anniversary last month, the famed Delaware festival won’t return in 2023 in order to "take a year to recharge."

By Mikala Lugen
griz
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Taps ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier for New Dubstep Anthem, "Skydive"

GRiZ also shared the official aftermovie for his inaugural Triple Rainbow event.

By Mikala Lugen

Take a listen to “Move Like That” below. 

Follow Sam Blacky:

Facebook: facebook.com/djsamblacky
Twitter: twitter.com/samblacky
Instagram: instagram.com/samblacky
Spotify: spoti.fi/3aYmUCo

Related

sam blacky
MUSIC RELEASES

Sam Blacky Unveils Sultry Single, "Colombiana": Listen

The new track marks Blacky's debut release on Repopulate Mars.

[Press pic] Sam Blacky
MUSIC RELEASES

Sam Blacky Drops New Tech House Single "Body"

This is Blacky's second single since making her studio debut last month.

crusy dombresky
MUSIC RELEASES

Dombresky and Crusy Drop Latin-Flavored House Collab, "El Beso"

Latin house continues to bring the heat this summer via established and emerging producers alike.

[Press pic] Sam Blacky
MUSIC RELEASES

Sam Blacky Makes Official Studio Debut With "Too Late," Launches New Imprint

Blacky has spent years touring the globe, making her segue into original music with "Too Late" an anticipated evolution.

[Press pic] Sam Blacky
MUSIC RELEASES

Sam Blacky Delivers Spirited EDM.com Exclusive Mix for Women's History Month

All signs are showing that Sam Blacky is poised for a career-defining year.

Dillon Francis at Sunset Music Festival 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis' House Rework of Ciara's "Goodies" Is a Rush of 2000's Nostalgia

It's the second single from Francis' hotly anticipated "This Mixtape is Fire TOO" record.

thomas newsom
MUSIC RELEASES

Thomas Newson & Sam Void Drop New Single "Like That"

Thomas Newson and Sam Void team up for danceable, garage-inspired house track "Like That" on Protocol

Deorro, LÚA
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Teams Up With LÚA on Spanish-Language Single "Si Tú No Estás Aquí"

This is the second single from Deorro's forthcoming album “ORRO.”