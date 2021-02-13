Sam Blacky Makes Official Studio Debut With "Too Late," Launches New Imprint

Blacky has spent years touring the globe, making her segue into original music with "Too Late" an anticipated evolution.
With the thumping bass, vocal reverb, and strong percussion hits of her official studio debut, "Too Late," LA-based Sam Blacky has managed to carve out a space for herself within the house music scene. Out February 12th via Blacky's new imprint, Stabby Records, "Too Late" is the anticipated pinnacle of her four years spent touring as a DJ and releasing mixtapes. 

Forward-thinking yet retro-inspired, the track synthesizes both disco snares and psychedelic synths to generate bouncing club energy. Meanwhile, a subtle cyperpunk-inspired bassline adds suspense and edge, setting "Too Late" apart from the crowd. According to a press release, Blacky is set to deliver more releases throughout 2021, marking an explosive year for the fresh voice.

