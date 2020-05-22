Sam Feldt Unleashes "Hold Me Close" Remix Package

Who doesn't miss being held close while in quarantine? If you're one of the lonely souls out there, or just in the mood to dance it out, Dutch super-producer Sam Feldt is here to deliver.

Last month he dropped his hit "Hold Me Close" featuring Ella Henderson, and now he's passed over the production reins to a few of his counterparts. So grab your partner, or give yourself a hug, and get ready to move your way into the holiday weekend with Feldt's remix package for "Hold Me Close."

The bundle opens with a special club edit by the creator himself, which cranks up its drop while throwing in some classic big room horns, a pumping bassline, and vocal chops. RetroVision was next up, who stayed true to the original while slightly reworking it with a more summery bounce to the drop and some Avicii-style brass instrumentals. Jerome re-envisions the chorus with playful synth work and a deeper bass pump. Justin Caruso goes the minimal yet affective route with his remix, knowing that when a good thing works, you don't need to fix it. He brightens up the production, transporting the listener to the beach party we all want to be at right now. Shift K3Y flips the drop on its head with a funky edit filled with breaks and chops that feels much more underground.

Sam Feldt recently appeared on "New Mindset, Who Dis?," a wellness podcast hosted by recording artist and author Case Kenny. The episode with Feldt, titled "The Sign You Are Looking For," was a discussion that revolved around finding purpose and happiness through tough times—a theme that is extremely useful during our current state of affairs. The unique experience helps listeners meditate through something you can dance to.

