Sam Feldt and Lateshift Connect on Summertime Stunner "The Riddle"
Publish date:

If you thought Sam Feldt planned on slowing down this year, you thought wrong. The Dutch producer is back again alongside Lateshift for "The Riddle," out on the former's Heartfeldt Records

After meeting Lateshift at a writing camp in 2019, Feldt kept in touch with the duo. Their immediate connection has resulted in "The Riddle," an upbeat summertime anthem that captures the essence of each of their sounds. The love song tugs on heartstrings with Lateshift's honeyed vocals, which pair with subtle piano chords and energetic synths.

Check out the new collab below.

Feldt has been unstoppable this year. Much like 2020, he's released a number of hits including a collaboration with Kesha and a recent joint effort with Sam Fischer. Certainly, this won't be the last single for Feldt as he continues to keep his foot on the gas pedal this summer. 

Listen to "The Riddle" on streaming platforms here

