Listen to Disclosure's Gritty House Remix of Kim Petras and Sam Smith's "Unholy"
We’re currently latching onto the idea of another Disclosure and Sam Smith collab, but in the meantime, their new track is on repeat.
Disclosure have released a huge remix of "Unholy," a high-profile collab between Smith and Kim Petras. The Grammy-nominated duo twisted the song into a powerful club record, producing a thumping pre-chorus with thunderous 808s before a gritty house drop.
Disclosure had debuted the song, which hit streaming platforms shortly after the 10-year anniversary of the timeless "Latch," during their performance at London’s All Points East.
Take a listen to the new remix below.
