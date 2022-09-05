Watch Disclosure Drop Massive Unreleased Remix of Kim Petras and Sam Smith's "Unholy"

We’re latching onto the idea of another Disclosure and Sam Smith collab.

The Grammy-nominated duo have teased an unreleased remix of "Unholy," an upcoming collab between Smith and Kim Petras, over the weekend during their performance at London’s All Points East. Disclosure and Smith will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the iconic "Latch" next month on October 8th.

Disclosure took to social media to share a video of the massive house remix.

Disclosure even tapped Zedd to drop the unreleased remix in one of his recent performances during his U.S. tour, which of course turned out to be a huge success. The duo said the track is "coming soon" but refrained from announcing a release date.

