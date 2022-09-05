Skip to main content
Watch Disclosure Drop Massive Unreleased Remix of Kim Petras and Sam Smith's "Unholy"

Watch Disclosure Drop Massive Unreleased Remix of Kim Petras and Sam Smith's "Unholy"

The Grammy-nominated duo dropped their unreleased remix over the weekend during their performance at London’s All Points East.

Hollie Fernando

The Grammy-nominated duo dropped their unreleased remix over the weekend during their performance at London’s All Points East.

We’re latching onto the idea of another Disclosure and Sam Smith collab.

The Grammy-nominated duo have teased an unreleased remix of "Unholy," an upcoming collab between Smith and Kim Petras, over the weekend during their performance at London’s All Points East. Disclosure and Smith will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the iconic "Latch" next month on October 8th.

Disclosure took to social media to share a video of the massive house remix.

Disclosure even tapped Zedd to drop the unreleased remix in one of his recent performances during his U.S. tour, which of course turned out to be a huge success. The duo said the track is "coming soon" but refrained from announcing a release date.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Disclosure Drop Massive Unreleased Remix of Kim Petras and Sam Smith's "Unholy"

The Grammy-nominated duo dropped their unreleased remix over the weekend during their performance at London’s All Points East.

By Mikala Lugen
Accessible Festivals
NEWS

Accessible Festivals Launches Ticket Grant Program to Bring Live Music to All

Partners include Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza, Stagecoach, and more.

By Mikala Lugen
Dillon Francis at Sunset Music Festival 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dillon Francis, FISHER, Effin & More [9/2/22]

New major releases include tracks from Jax Jones, Good Times Ahead, Tsuki and more.

By Koji Aiken

FOLLOW DISCLOSURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/disclosureuk
Twitter: twitter.com/disclosure
Instagram: instagram.com/disclosure
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/disclosuremusic

FOLLOW SAM SMITH:

Facebook: facebook.com/samsmithworld
Twitter: twitter.com/samsmith
Instagram: instagram.com/samsmith
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/samsmithworld

Related

Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Disclosure Drops First of Five New Songs This Week, "In My Arms"

The duo's first original track of the year will appear on a new EP, which they will unveil this week with the release of one song each day.

Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Disclosure Break Down Project File of "Latch"

Guy Lawrence of Disclosure dissects their songwriting process for their breakthrough hit with Sam Smith.

Disclosure and Sam Smith
MUSIC RELEASES

Disclosure's Guy Lawrence and Sam Smith Cover Donna Summer's "I Feel Love"

Sam Smith and Guy Lawrence covered a Donna Summer classic.

Disclosure and Sam Smith
FEATURES

On This Day in Dance Music History: Disclosure and Sam Smith Released "Latch"

Disclosure's breakout single still holds up today.

Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Disclosure Drop "Ecstasy" During 2020 Kitchen Mix Live Stream

Disclosure came bearing gifts.

Disclosure-Press-photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Disclosure Takes an Unconventional Path With "Watch Your Step" VIP Remix

Disclosure didn't hesitate to experiment with their album opener featuring dancefloor diva Kelis.

Disclosure
NEWS

Disclosure Hosted a 4-Hour Twitch Session to Crown a Winner of Their First Remix Contest

Listen to the winning remix by Higgo.

wp5471053-disclosure-wallpapers
MUSIC RELEASES

Disclosure Unveil Gripping Video for New Single "Douha (Mali Mali)" from Forthcoming "Energy" LP

Disclosure teamed up with Fatoumata Diawara, who featured on the duo's Grammy Award-nominated 2018 single "Ultimatum."