San Holo Shares Acoustic Cover of Alice Deejay's Classic "Better Off Alone"
Known for his fresh take on live electronic music, San Holo recently shared a short cover that both takes his fans to their happy place and pays homage to the dance music stars before him.
Across his social media pages, he shared an acoustic cover of Alice Deejay's 1999 classic, "Better Off Alone."
Mixing together clips of himself playing guitar, bass, and singing the iconic vocals, Holo put together a short-but-sweet cover of the track. Trading the signature 90s synth and vocal effects for chilled-out live instruments and soft, endearing vocals, the final product is more appropriate for a quiet night in with a loved one, rather than a warehouse party.
Seconds after posting, fans already began to beg for a cover of the entire song for them to repeat endlessly. At the time of writing, it's not yet known if Holo will be officially releasing a full-length cover of the 1999 hit. Check out the clip below.
Recommended Articles
Watch Madeon's Full Surprise LA Performance With Guest Appearance by Porter Robinson
Madeon pulled out all the stops for his surprise LA appearance at the Roxy Theatre.
Text Message Interview: SMLE and Athena on Their New Collab Bursting Onto Rocket League
Athena shared her surprise as to how well received her musical debut has been.
Rich DietZ Return With Rapid-Fire Bass House Jam "Sheesh"
Rich DietZ let their quick wit and hard-hitting basslines show on "Sheesh."
FOLLOW SAN HOLO:
Facebook: facebook.com/sanholobeats
Twitter: twitter.com/sanholobeats
Instagram: instagram.com/sanholobeats
Spotify: spoti.fi/3e4wyEG