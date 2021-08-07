San Holo Shares Acoustic Cover of Alice Deejay's Classic "Better Off Alone"
Publish date:

San Holo Shares Acoustic Cover of Alice Deejay's Classic "Better Off Alone"

San Holo's cover of the iconic dance classic pays homage to the electronic music stars before him.
Author:

San Holo

San Holo's cover of the iconic dance classic pays homage to the electronic music stars before him.

Known for his fresh take on live electronic music, San Holo recently shared a short cover that both takes his fans to their happy place and pays homage to the dance music stars before him.

Across his social media pages, he shared an acoustic cover of Alice Deejay's 1999 classic, "Better Off Alone."

Mixing together clips of himself playing guitar, bass, and singing the iconic vocals, Holo put together a short-but-sweet cover of the track. Trading the signature 90s synth and vocal effects for chilled-out live instruments and soft, endearing vocals, the final product is more appropriate for a quiet night in with a loved one, rather than a warehouse party.

Seconds after posting, fans already began to beg for a cover of the entire song for them to repeat endlessly. At the time of writing, it's not yet known if Holo will be officially releasing a full-length cover of the 1999 hit. Check out the clip below.

