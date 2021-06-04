Listen to San Holo's Long-Awaited Sophomore Album, "bb u ok?"

The expansive 20-track album features collabs with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, Chet Porter, and Mija and Mr. Carmack, among others.

It's been a bit of a windy road to San Holo's long-awaited sophomore album, but it's finally here—and it delivers.

Spanning 20 tracks, the expansive album is a tour de force of San Holo's career and finds him exploring a markedly more indie style. The Chet Porter-assisted "you've changed, i've changed" is a standout example with its angsty chorus and punk-inspired drum programming, as is "one more day," an aching indietronica cut with Mija and Mr. Carmack that ties a bow on the LP.

Holo largely eschews the soaring future bass sound that propelled him to international acclaim, instead opting for resounding 808s that rumble under light, feathery electroacoustic elements. This approach is executed with finesse in the spacey "ewing street" as well as "heal (↑%), a hypnotic trap jam with masterful guitar layering.

His signature sound isn't completely absent, however. Shades of it are found in "make this moment last," which uses panned chimes for a euphoric punch. The same goes for "wheels up"—arguably the album's best song—with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, whose iconic tenor serves as the quintessential compliment to Holo's distinctive guitar work.

You can listen to bb u ok? in full below and find it on streaming platforms here. Holo is also set to embark on an eponymous tour dedicated to the album, which is scheduled to kick off October 22nd in Minneapolis. You can find the full list of dates here.

