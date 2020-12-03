San Holo Celebrates Counter Records Signing With New Single "bb u ok?"

Our emotive king San Holo has stuck to his promise and is back after a brief hiatus. With his return to social media also comes a brand new single, the genre-bending "bb u ok?"

"bb u ok?" features San Holo's signature heavy sub-bass and electric guitar work melded with his uplifting synths. His music always feels like a warm hug, especially with the addition of pitched, vocoded vocals here. The message behind the track is just as beautiful as the production itself, and follows his ethos of bringing people together and his "stay vibrant" philosophy.

“‘bb u ok?’ is a question for you to ask yourself & the lovely people around you,” San Holo explained in a press release. “Life is so fast-paced these days, we often don’t take the time to answer this question genuinely. It’s so easy to fall out of touch with yourself and the people you love. We need genuine conversations and connections to keep going...So, reach out to someone close to you today with a simple ‘bb u ok?’”

Along with the new single, San Holo is also celebrating his signing to the Counter Records roster, which includes ODESZA, Kasbo, and Big Gigantic, among other electronic music stars.

You can stream "bb u ok?" across all platforms here and check out a message from the Dutch producer below, which reminds fans to check-in with their loved ones during these crazy times.

