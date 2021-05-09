San Holo Pushes Release Date for "bb u ok? (album 2)"

San Holo Pushes Release Date for "bb u ok? (album 2)"

In a video shared across his social media accounts, San Holo revealed that technical difficulties have led to the delay.
Author:
Publish date:

San Holo

In a video shared across his social media accounts, San Holo revealed that technical difficulties have led to the delay.

With features from Mr. Carmack, Mija, Rivers Cuomo, and more, San Holo's upcoming sophomore album, bb u ok? (album 2), is one of the most talked-about releases of 2021. Unfortunately for fans who have been waiting for its release later this month, the album has been delayed until early June.

Across his social media pages, San Holo shared a video revealing that technical difficulties have given him no choice but to delay the album two weeks.  

While fans are still eager to hear the record, they were very understanding about his reasons to delay the LP. San Holo would later acknowledge this and express his gratitude for his fans' patience.

He goes on to share that while the May 21st release date will not be happening anymore, he has chosen to release a new single on that day to help with the extended wait. Finally, he closes out his transmission by revealing that he has a big announcement coming soon.

bb u ok? (album 2) by San Holo will now be released on Friday, June 4th, 2021. You can pre-order physical copies of the album ahead of its release here.

Related

San Holo Press Shot 2018
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo Announces Release Date for Broods Collab

San Holo recently revealed that his next collaboration will debut on Friday.

En2s5-1XYAIcM6Z
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo Announces Sophomore Album "BB U OK?" New Single Out Now

And the crowd goes wild!

San Holo - Lost Lately
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo Releases Introspective Single “Lost Lately”

San Holo is back stronger than ever.

San Holo and RL Grime
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo and RL Grime Tease Collaboration

Dutch future bass producer, San Holo, announced a collaboration with RL Grime on Twitter earlier in the week.

San Holo
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo Celebrates Counter Records Signing With New Single "bb u ok?"

The vibrancy is up ↑ %

San Holo
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo Releases First Two Singles Off Upcoming Debut Album album1

San Holo's new sound is all we could have asked for!

En2s5-1XYAIcM6Z
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to San Holo Sing on Soaring New Single, "IT HURTS!"

The track will appear on San Holo's upcoming sophomore album, "bb u ok?"

San Holo
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo Releases New Single from Stay Vibrant Project

San Holo's "(if only i could) hold you" is his first in a series of new releases.