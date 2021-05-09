San Holo Pushes Release Date for "bb u ok? (album 2)"

In a video shared across his social media accounts, San Holo revealed that technical difficulties have led to the delay.

With features from Mr. Carmack, Mija, Rivers Cuomo, and more, San Holo's upcoming sophomore album, bb u ok? (album 2), is one of the most talked-about releases of 2021. Unfortunately for fans who have been waiting for its release later this month, the album has been delayed until early June.

Across his social media pages, San Holo shared a video revealing that technical difficulties have given him no choice but to delay the album two weeks.

While fans are still eager to hear the record, they were very understanding about his reasons to delay the LP. San Holo would later acknowledge this and express his gratitude for his fans' patience.

He goes on to share that while the May 21st release date will not be happening anymore, he has chosen to release a new single on that day to help with the extended wait. Finally, he closes out his transmission by revealing that he has a big announcement coming soon.

bb u ok? (album 2) by San Holo will now be released on Friday, June 4th, 2021. You can pre-order physical copies of the album ahead of its release here.