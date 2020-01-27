San Holo Announces Release Date for Broods Collab

San Holo recently announced that he will be releasing new music next week. The new music comes in the form of a collaboration with Broods that goes by the title "Honest."

A short clip of the new song is shared with the line "I just want us to be honest" repeated with varying vocal effects applied. While it doesn't give much away, fans will be able to hear some impressive vocals from the featured singer and look forward to its release.

EDM.com was lucky enough to interview San Holo (real name Sander van Dijck) last month in support of his Red Bull Remix Lab appearance with Anna Lunoe. Prior to that, Amsterdam Dance Event attendees were treated to the premiere of his collaboration with What So Not at the event in October.

"Honest" featuring Broods by San Holo is slated for release on Friday, January 31st. You can pre-save the upcoming track across streaming platforms here.

H/T: Your EDM

