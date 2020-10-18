San Holo Celebrates Tenth Anniversary of Flux Pavilion's "I Can't Stop" With Acoustic Cover

It's hard to believe it's been ten years since the release of Flux Pavilion's iconic tune, "I Can't Stop." For many, the song served as an introduction to the electronic music world as a whole due to its widespread popularity with listeners across many genres. In honor of its accomplishments and impact on the scene, San Holo has shared an acoustic cover of the track.

While short, the cover is a gentle reimagining of the party-starting original. He replaced its signature bass cannons and echoing lyrics with soft guitar chords and tender vocals to create a song more appropriate for a quiet evening by the fire rather than a packed dancefloor (remember those?).

After catching wind of the video, Flux Pavilion shared the post and explained how honored he was by the cover. He would then raise fans' eyebrows and share that he endorses a full, recorded version of it and would like to use it in future sets. At the time of writing, it's unclear if San Holo will take him up on that offer and release a full acoustic flip of the iconic dubstep track.

FOLLOW FLUX PAVILION:

Facebook: facebook.com/fluxpavilion

Twitter: twitter.com/Fluxpavilion

Instagram: instagram.com/fluxpavilion

Spotify: spoti.fi/2RCE6nO

FOLLOW SAN HOLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/sanholobeats

Instagram: instagram.com/sanholobeats

Twitter: twitter.com/sanholobeats

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZrQnPw