San Holo Debuts Beautifully "Honest" Single ft. Broods

It's hard to have a bad day after a San Holo song drops. Since word broke that the Dutch artist would be releasing new music this week with none other than the melodic sibling duo Broods, the fandom has gone wild with anticipation. The wait is over; "Honest" is here and it does not disappoint.

The production is as pure as the lyrics project. One thing listeners can always count on from San Holo (real name Sander van Dijk) is vulnerability in his music. The need to deliver his most authentic self is why fans love him so much, but it also comes with the burden of perfectionism.

In an interview with Billboard van Dijk explained that he went back and forth trying to make the track sound "as ‘radio-friendly’ as possible, even though I always loved the very first original version which I had started calling the ‘ugly drop.’" In the end, he realized he needed to stay honest with himself and stick with what made the song special. It took three years to come to this realization.

The track finally took form once Brood's Georgia Nott and van Dijk's co-writers, Kyle Shearer and Nate Campany, joined in. The official video, directed by Mason Thorne, features both van Dijk and Nott in a hyper-artificial setting juxtaposing the intimacy of the single.

van Dijk is currently gearing up to debut his live band for a special one-off show at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on March 21st. "Honest" follows his latest release, "Lost Lately," which came out last summer. Since then, we've only heard sneak peeks into collaborations including a track with What So Not and potentially one with Louis the Child.

The New Zealand siblings known as Broods have been making waves since their 2013 debut. They've toured the world with everyone from Ellie Goulding, Haim and Sam Smith to Taylor Swift. They are now getting ready to perform alongside Tove Lo for a pair of West Coast shows beginning in February.

Download and stream “Honest” by San Holo featuring Broods here.

