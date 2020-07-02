Watch San Holo Perform Unreleased Soulja Boy Remix from Secret Sky Festival

Porter Robinson's Secret Sky fest was chock full of epic performances and IDs, and one that stood out was when San Holo dropped his edit of Soulja Boy's notorious single "Crank That."

In the clip below, you can see San Holo dancing through the motions, lighting candles which would later reveal his signature percentage sign, indicating how blessed and vibrant he's feeling that day. After the trademark piano chords and "Soulja Boy off in this oh" comes in, our percentages shot up to 100.

The amalgamation of the soaring melodies of San Holo and the 2007 hit, which ignited one of the most popular dances of the decade, create the ultimate remix we never knew we needed. You can check out the video below, which San Holo tweeted yesterday, June 30th, 2020.

FOLLOW SAN HOLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/sanholobeats

Instagram: instagram.com/sanholobeats

Twitter: twitter.com/sanholobeats

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZrQnPw