San Holo Announces Sophomore Album "BB U OK?" New Single Out Now

San Holo

"Biggest announcement in San Holo history... February 3rd," the future bass producer mysteriously wrote on his social media channels last week. Well, it's February 3rd, and we can indeed confirm that this news is gigantic: his sophomore album, BB U OK?, is officially due May 21st, 2021 via his imprint, bitbird. The LP will be a monster 20-track project comprised of his "most personal work," he revealed in a recent Instagram post

Even more, the announcement coincides with the release of a new song from the album, "find your way" with Bipolar Sunshine. With uplifting lyrics, a fluttering bass drop, and carefully placed guitar chords, the track is the perfect follow-up to the titular lead single, "bb u ok?," released last December. 

In the hours since San Holo's announcement, social media has blown up with support for the artist and his work. It was also revealed on Twitter that a collaboration with Chet Porter, "you've changed, i've changed," will appear on the project. "Gives me chills and makes me emo cause i'm getting flashbacks to when we made it, such good times," Porter wrote. The full tracklist, made available by pre-saving the project on digital streaming platforms, reveals collaborations with Mija, Mr. CarmackRivers Cuomo of Weezer, and more. 

While autographed two-disc vinyl pre-orders have already sold out, special pressings on clear vinyl, cassette tapes, and CDs are still available and expected to ship on release day. 

