Armin van Buuren and Sander van Doorn Join Forces for First-Ever Collab, "Jonson's Play" [Premiere]

The two Dutch dance music titans have teamed up their first original collaboration.
Author:
Publish date:

Bart Heemskerk

Sander van Doorn and Armin van Buuren, two illustrious electronic music vets, have joined forces for their first-ever original collaboration.

Premiered exclusively today by EDM.com, "Jonson's Play" is a juggernaut of a trance track that rumbles with the explosive sound design of the Dutch dance titans. It features layers of gritty bass, which churn along through atmospheric soundscapes in a masterstroke of production. Techno elements are the driving force behind the new collab, lending to a hypnotic arrangement that will shake bodies from the US to Amsterdam.

"Jonson's Play" could not have come at a better time considering the upcoming ASOT1000 Festival, which is scheduled for September 3rd and 4th in celebration of the landmark 1,000th episode of van Buuren's historic A State Of Trance radio show.

Listen to "Jonson's Play" below.

Since these two producers have run in the same circles for ages, the road to "Jonson's Play" has felt long overdue. It's been a decade-and-a-half since van Doorn dropped his beloved remix of van Buuren's "Control Freak."

"Jonson's Play" will officially hit streaming platforms tomorrow, June 11th. You can pre-save the track here.

