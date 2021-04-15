Sander van Doorn Drops Thumping Techno Single "What You Want" [Premiere]

Sander van Doorn Drops Thumping Techno Single "What You Want" [Premiere]

The driving new single is out now via Doorn Records.
Author:
Publish date:

Carin Verbruggen

The driving new single is out now via Doorn Records.

The legendary Sander van Doorn is set to drop his latest hard-hitting offering, a new single titled "What You Want." The track finds the veteran shifting gears from his signature sound to deliver a heady techno banger.

Premiered today exclusively by EDM.com, "What You Want" is a monster of a track that will arrive in full via his own DOORN Records banner, a sub-label of venerated dance music imprint Spinnin' Records. It kicks off with a hypnotic, quivering beat that builds as an infectious vocal cut enters the fray. The energy is raw, building tension and drawing the listener deeper with each thumping four-on-the-floor punch.

Check out "What You Want" below ahead of it's official release tomorrow, April 16th.

The heavy yet atmospheric edge that van Doorn has created with "What You Want" is sure to be rinsed throughout the club circuit as things begin to return to a sense of normalcy. The iconic Dutch DJ and producer has long been championed for his versatility in house and techno music and has been considered a tastemaker in the industry for decades. 

You can pre-save "What You Want" on streaming platforms here

