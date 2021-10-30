Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Fluencee Takes On Sarah Tromley’s "Fake It" With Intoxicating Remix: Listen
Publish date:

Fluencee Takes On Sarah Tromley’s "Fake It" With Intoxicating Remix: Listen

The LA-based producer always seems to surpass himself with his coveted remixes.
Author:

Sarah Tromley/Fluencee

In a captivating, cross-genre effort, Portland-raised songstress Sarah Tromley has enlisted Fluencee to give her latest single “Fake It” the remix treatment.

Since kicking off her career back in 2019, Tromley has been consistently earning praise for her authentic and empowering lyrics, while this new remix from Fluencee marks her very first venture into the electronic dance music space.

On top of signing his original productions to labels such as Lowly ("Demons") and Metanoia Music ("Boomerang"), among others, Fluencee has taken on official remix duties for the likes of The Chainsmokers, The Knocks, NERVO, and Elephante, and more. With his rework of Sarah Tromley’s "Fake It," he once again showcases his production skills, infusing the sultry R&B cut with a distinct future bass glow.

"Having Fluencee remix this track is so cool because it expands my audience while also showing how my music can be versatile across genres," Tromley said in a press statement. 

Recommended Articles

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Fluencee Takes On Sarah Tromley’s "Fake It" With Intoxicating Remix: Listen

The LA-based producer always seems to surpass himself with his coveted remixes.

27 seconds ago
RL Grime
EVENTS

Watch RL Grime's Full "Halloween X Live" Set—With a Dramatic Introduction From Neil deGrasse Tyson

Even America's best-known astrophysicist admitted he could hardly contend with the dark frequencies.

5 hours ago
EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
NEWS

Las Vegas Police Arrest EDC Ticket-Holder After Threat of "Chemical Attack"

The suspect issued threats over allegedly being unable to claim a refund for his ticket.

5 hours ago

The original "Fake It" was produced by industry legend LA Reid’s HitCo Entertainment team alongside an award-winning group of music veterans, and Fluencee undoubtedly compliments their production with his remix while infusing the track with crisp sound design, hard-hitting 808s and playful melodies.

Take a listen to the new remix below.

FOLLOW SARAH TROMLEY:

Website: sarahtromley.com
Instagram: instagram.com/sarahtrom
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w1Ufqf

FOLLOW FLUENCEE: 

Facebook: facebook.com/fluenceemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/fluenceemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZBWNPy

Tags
terms:
FluenceeRemixSarah TromleyNew Music

Related

Los Pedros by Giano Currie-Social-6190
MUSIC RELEASES

Los Padres Drop Intoxicating Remix of Laidback Luke's "If There Is Love"

Laidback Luke and Raphi's summertime anthem sees a rework from the dynamic duo.

Borgore
MUSIC RELEASES

Borgore Embraces New Sound With Intoxicating House Single "FYPM": Listen

Borgore can produce anything.

Crankdat
MUSIC RELEASES

Crankdat Takes Travis Scott to New Heights With Astroworld Remix EP

Crankdat's multi-track remix project drops this week.

tiesto ben platt
MUSIC RELEASES

Broadway and EDM Collide in Tiësto's Remix of Ben Platt's "Imagine": Listen

The anthemic rework is a cheerful arrangement of bright sound design and soaring chords fit for an outdoor main stage.

Brohug 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Brohug Premieres His Danny Avila & The Vamps Remix [Listen]

Brohug, Danny Avila & The Vamps take us on a ride with this new remix.

Delerium Bill Leeb
MUSIC RELEASES

Delerium and Sarah McLachlan's Trance Classic "Silence" Receives Massive Hardstyle Remixes

Brennan Heart and Dailucia spiced up Delerium's 1991 classic with hardstyle remixes.

medasin-press-photo-1200x675 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Medasin Releases New & Dreamy Khalid Remix [Listen]

Medasin has cured us once again with his new Khalid remix.

PatrickReza Das Energi
MUSIC RELEASES

PatrickReza Drops Official Illenium ft. Annika Wells "Crawl Outta Love" Remix [Premiere]

We love a good remix!