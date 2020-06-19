SAYMYNAME Unveils Two-Track EP "ELEVATED" Via Ultra Music

Following earlier successful releases this year, such as “Drop It 2020” and the dual EP Awakening, SAYMYNAME makes his way back to the spotlight with yet another two-track EP, unleashing ELEVATED via Ultra Music.

The California-bred producer, labeled by many as the godfather of the "hard trap" genre, is undoubtedly crafting his own path, characterized by his unmatched ability to create festival gems as well as experiment with numerous different styles and bass music sounds.

ELEVATED is a short-but-sweet testament to SAYMYNAME’s talent in crafting engaging and energetic gems, and includes a guest appearance from Yung Pinch. The talented rapper is no stranger to electronic music collaborations, having previously worked with the likes of Party Favor and Carnage, therefor riding SAYMYNAME’s lush instrumentation on “Alright” perfectly.

The lighthearted song is driven by heavenly melodies and trappy percussion, quickly exploding into an anthemic climax. Contrasting the bright mood of “Alright,” SAYMYNAME goes mental on the solo B-side, “Spitfire,” wasting no time and leading the arrangement straight into a hard-hitting drop. Gritty sounds alongside his signature sound take over, resulting in a well-crafted festival tune that is definitely going to be played out a lot.

