Watch DJ Snake and Selena Gomez's 70s-Inspired Music Video for "Selfish Love"

From her bold red lip moments to her mermaid-style waves, Selena Gomez is both a pop music icon and a beauty queen. But if you've ever wanted a makeover from this popular artist, her music video for the infectiously sultry "Selfish Love" with DJ Snake may just change your mind.

Out March 4th, the video takes place inside a 70s-era beauty parlor named "Selena's Hair & Beauty." But don't let its aesthetically pleasing wallpaper, tiled floors and vintage costumes fool you—the scene quickly devolves into a salon visit from hell. Scenarios ranging from a lopsided bob cut to death-by-hood-dryer will make you seriously rethink your next trip to the hairdresser. Gomez makes her appearance as the pinup-styled salon owner, while Snake acts as one of the establishment's unsuspecting patrons.

"Selfish Love" is the fourth music video to be released ahead of Gomez's upcoming EP, Revelación, due March 12th. It follows productions for "De Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo" with Rauw Alejandro, the latter of which received two different visual versions.

