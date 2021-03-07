Watch DJ Snake and Selena Gomez's 70s-Inspired Music Video for "Selfish Love"

Watch DJ Snake and Selena Gomez's 70s-Inspired Music Video for "Selfish Love"

Both Snake and Gomez make appearances in the short film, set in "Selena's Hair & Beauty" salon.
Author:
Publish date:

From her bold red lip moments to her mermaid-style waves, Selena Gomez is both a pop music icon and a beauty queen. But if you've ever wanted a makeover from this popular artist, her music video for the infectiously sultry "Selfish Love" with DJ Snake may just change your mind.

Out March 4th, the video takes place inside a 70s-era beauty parlor named "Selena's Hair & Beauty." But don't let its aesthetically pleasing wallpaper, tiled floors and vintage costumes fool you—the scene quickly devolves into a salon visit from hell. Scenarios ranging from a lopsided bob cut to death-by-hood-dryer will make you seriously rethink your next trip to the hairdresser. Gomez makes her appearance as the pinup-styled salon owner, while Snake acts as one of the establishment's unsuspecting patrons. 

"Selfish Love" is the fourth music video to be released ahead of Gomez's upcoming EP, Revelación, due March 12th. It follows productions for "De Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo" with Rauw Alejandro, the latter of which received two different visual versions. 

FOLLOW DJ SNAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/djsnake.fr
Twitter: twitter.com/djsnake
Instagram: instagram.com/djsnake
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Ydtfoq

FOLLOW SELENA GOMEZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/Selena
Twitter: twitter.com/selenagomez
Instagram: instagram.com/selenagomez
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ux3DRo

Related

maxresdefault
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to DJ Snake and Selena Gomez's Sultry New Bilingual Collaboration, "Selfish Love"

After the success of "Taki Taki," the two have once again joined forces for a moombah-pop hit.

dj snake selena gomez
NEWS

DJ Snake and Selena Gomez Announce Release Date for New Song "Selfish Love"

Fans can pre-save the song on Spotify or Apple Music now.

dj snake selena gomez
NEWS

DJ Snake Confirms New Collaboration With Selena Gomez

To celebrate "Taki Taki" going 4x Platinum, Snake and Gomez officially announced round two.

Selena Gomez and Marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

FaceTime with Selena Gomez in Marshmello's Official Music Video for "Wolves" [WATCH]

You've never seen the duo like this before.

Selena Gomez, Kygo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kygo and Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" Surpasses 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

Kygo's first track to reach the milestone.

DJ Snake
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake Teases "Fuego" Music Video with Anitta and Sean Paul ft. Tainy

The track is hot, but the video looks to be even hotter.

DJ Snake Offset Gucci Mane 21 Savage Sheck Wes
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake, Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes and Gucci Mane Release "Enzo"

DJ Snake's album is set to drop this summer.

DJ Snake Offset Gucci Mane 21 Savage Sheck Wes
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake Shares Music Video for Sheck Wes Collab "Enzo" ft. Offset, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane

DJ Snake's biggest hip-hop crossover to date just got a hyphy video.