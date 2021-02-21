Serhat Durmus Drops Melodic Trap Single "My Feelings" With Georgia Ku

Turkish superstar Serhat Durmus is here with a soaring new single called "My Feelings." The track sees the rising producer join forces with coveted singer-songwriter Georgia Ku. The emotive trap offering will be the perfect addition to your song collection.

Those who follow Durmus will recognize the production on "My Feelings." It is the reimagined version of his hit single "Hislerim," which dropped back in 2018. This track was what helped catapult Durmus to global success, boasting over 40 million streams, 200 million YouTube views, and a top 100 position on both TikTok and Shazam rankings. The addition of Ku's sultry topline is sure to put "My Feelings" on the same trajectory.

Both Durmus and Ku have seen massive success throughout their careers. The former rakes in over a million monthly streams on Spotify and is one of most well-known Turkish producers to flourish beyond the local electronic scene. The latter has also had a significant influence on the industry, with chart-topping anthems and songwriter credits for the likes of Rita Ora, Fifth Harmony, Zedd, Skrillex, Illenium, Cheat Codes, and Kiiara. Her name is also found on the platinum hit “Scared to Be Lonely” by Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa.

FOLLOW SERHAT DURMUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/serhatdurmusofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/serhatdurmus

Instagram: instagram.com/serhatdurmusofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZD3b5U

FOLLOW GEORGIA KU:

Facebook: facebook.com/georgiakumusic

Twitter: twitter.com/georgiaku

Instagram: instagram.com/georgiaku

Spotify: spoti.fi/3pDS3QX