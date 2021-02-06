Seven Lions Reimagines His Classics With 90s-Style Trance EP

Seven Lions dropped a six-track EP, Seven Lions: 1999 EP, harkening back to the 90s rave scene with new spins on some of his biggest classics.

The total package includes four reimagined trance remixes and two extended editions. Fans received a first glimpse of the producer's approach to these remixes last week, with the release of his nostalgic "Rush Over Me" remix. Seven Lions turns up the danceability on the classic melodic dubstep original, retrofitting it with pumping trance drums and vintage synth patches.

The formula follows a similar suit with his new "Days To Come" and "Worlds Apart" remixes as dancing melodic arpeggios underpin shining vocals from both Fiora and Kerli respectively. Closing things out with "Higher Love," Seven Lions injects a light psytrance flare into his 2017 collaboration with Jason Ross, incorporating weighted kicks and slightly distorted trance basslines before sweeping into soaring melodies led by the vocals of Paul Meany.

Listen to the first all-trance EP from Seven Lions, Seven Lions: 1999 EP, out now on his own Ophelia Records.

