Seven Lions, Andrew Bayer, and Alison May Release Moving New Single "Returning To You"

The single comes just weeks before Seven Lions and Andrew Bayer are set to perform at Red Rocks.

Only a few weeks before their highly anticipated Red Rocks performance, Seven Lions and Andrew Bayer have tapped Alison May for a beautiful collaboration called "Returning To You."

Serving as an infusion of the sounds that can be found within many of Ophelia Records' and Anjunabeats' releases, "Returning To You" is an emotive journey. May's velvety vocals paint a vivid picture of love and the challenges that come along with it, while the dynamic fusion of cathartic synths and rumbling basses round out the tune.

Check out the new collab below.

Though this is the first collaboration between Seven Lions and Andrew Bayer, it comes at a critical time. The former will be hosting a performance at Red Rocks on July 28th and the latter is slated as a special guest. Attendees should watch out for the powerful moment these two certainly have planned.

Listen to "Returning To You" on all streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW SEVEN LIONS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SevenLions

Twitter: twitter.com/SevenLionsMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/sevenlionsmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Hv2cyM

FOLLOW ANDREW BAYER:

Facebook: facebook.com/bayermusic

Twitter: twitter.com/andrewbayer

Instagram: instagram.com/bayermusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3e212s2