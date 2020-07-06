Seven Lions Announces New Single "Don't Wanna Fall" with Last Heroes Out This Friday

Seven Lions has announced a new single called "Don't Wanna Fall," a collaboration with fellow melodic dubstep aficionados Last Heroes. The track, which features blossoming songstress HALIENE, is releasing this Friday via Seven Lions' own Ophelia Records banner.

He took to Twitter to announce the exciting news, saying he is "stoked" for the impending release.

Last Heroes also turned to social media to share their excitement, writing, "This track means so much to us for a lot of reasons, and we're beyond excited to finally be announcing it." The rising duo has released a litany of songs on Seven Lions' flagship imprint, perhaps most notably their September 2019 Moments EP, a 4-track stunner with all the warm, cinematic future bass elements of a classic Ophelia record.

Seven Lions recently unveiled the soaring single at his "Park ‘N Rave" drive-in concert in Chandler, Arizona. You can watch a preview below at the 1:07:22 mark and pre-save the tune here.

