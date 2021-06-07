Seven Lions, Blanke and Trivecta Unveil Collossal Collab "Wild And Broken" With RBBTS

A beautiful track that combines the best of melodic dubstep and folk-tinged bass music.

Seven Lions has finally unveiled "Wild And Broken," a massive collaboration with Trivecta, Blanke, and RBBTS called "Wild And Broken."

Artwork for Seven Lions, Trivecta, Blanke, and RBBTS' "Wild And Broken."

"Wild And Broken" is the first collaboration with Seven Lions, Trivecta, and Blanke all on the same track. "Wild And Broken" perfectly combines the best of melodic dubstep and folk-tinged bass music, which coalesces with RBBTS' anthemic songwriting and vocal performance to offer a beautiful new tune.

You listen to "Wild And Broken," which arrived by way of Seven Lion's Ophelia Records, below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW SEVEN LIONS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SevenLions

Instagram: instagram.com/sevenlionsmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/SevenLionsMusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3pjdxnz

FOLLOW TRIVECTA:



Facebook: facebook.com/trivectamusic

Instagram: instagram.com/trivectamusic

Twitter: twitter.com/trivectamusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2SYbklh

FOLLOW BLANKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/blankemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/blankemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/blankemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3uLkQ8F

FOLLOW RBBTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/RBBTSmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/rbbtsmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/RBBTSmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/34GBRGC