Seven Lions' Debut Album Is a Cathartic Journey: Listen to "Beyond The Veil"

Seven Lions' career takes a pivotal leap forward with the release of his most personal work to date.

Despite tearing up stages across the world for over a decade, Seven Lions has only just begun to show his final form.

Known as the godfather of melodic bass music, Lions has achieved world renown and even earned a kingmaker's reputation for his work in developing artists through his flagship imprint, Ophelia Records. He'd done it all without even releasing an album, but that all changes with Beyond The Veil.

Lions’ debut album sees him firing on all cylinders with seemingly greater conviction than ever before.

"The best thing about working with Jeff is his consistent commitment to forging his own path," Lions' manager, Stan Shkrobor, said in the artist's monumental 10-year anniversary documentary. That commitment is on full display in this hero's journey through highs and lows. 

Lions' larger-than-life ambitions are heard loud and clear as the album tees up statement-making moments at every turn. Aided by dreamy vocal features from Dia Frampton, Lights, JT Roach and more, he flexes his near second-nature instincts to craft cathartic crescendos consisting of soaring synths, punchy snares and twinkling soundscapes.

Though it’s an album characterized by its cinematic consistency and powerful, jaw-dropping moments, its songwriting is another strong suit. From the wishful aspirations of "Someday" to learning the hard lesson of accepting some things as they are on "Stop Thinking," the journey is arguably Lions' most personal and rewarding music to date.

