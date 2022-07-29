Skip to main content
Seven Lions Kicks Off Debut Album Cycle With Haunting Dubstep Track, "Every Time"

Longtime fans of Seven Lions will feel at home listening to the lead single from "Beyond The Veil."

Ashley Von Helsing

Over a decade in the making, the first taste of Seven Lions' long-awaited debut album is here.

It's only fitting that he's kicked off the album, Beyond The Veil, with a melodic dubstep track. Longtime fans will feel at home listening to "Every Time," a single replete with all the hallmarks of a signature Seven Lions record.

seven lions

Seven Lions' debut album, "Beyond The Veil," is scheduled to release on October 21st, 2022.

With its lilting, empyrean sound design, "Every Time" beautifully lays the groundwork for an album that feels like a tour de force for the melodic bass pioneer. Long revered for his songwriting acumen, Lions joined forces with New Zealand singer-songwriter So Below, whose atmospheric topline floats through a tense build before a stentorian bass drop.

Seven Lions Kicks Off Debut Album Cycle With Haunting Dubstep Track, "Every Time"

Lions goes supernova in the break, where metallic synths run roughshod through a quirky dubstep drop. He ultimately brings the track home with gravitas, dissolving the arrangement to a standstill with an eerie acoustic coda. 

Listen to "Every Time" below and stream the single here ahead of the release of Beyond The Veil, which is slated for October 21st, 2022.

