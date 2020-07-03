Seven Lions Releases Star-Studded Remix Package for "Find Another Way" EP

After teasing multiple remixes throughout his recent livestreams, Seven Lions announced that a remix package for his Find Another Way EP would arrive today. The EP has officially dropped and it is just as magnificent as we imagined.

Doubling the size of the Find Another Way EP with 10 tracks, this remix package perfectly showcases each artist's individual sound while still fitting into the niche that Seven Lions' Ophelia Records has created. The diversity carries over from his Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 1 compilation that dropped in May, as Gabriel & Dresden have injected their house sound into "What's Done Is Done" while Delta Heavy has taken a drum & bass approach to the same tune. Listeners will also find that MitiS, Nurko, Awakend, Inushuk, Arpyem, and Synymata have added their personal touch to the EP.

A clear standout on this EP is Monstercat mainstay Mazare's rendition of "Only Now (feat. Tyler Graves)," which transformed the heartfelt melodic dubstep smash into a rumbling drum & bass slap with a beautifully written halftime moment. Blanke also did a masterful job of reworking "Another Way (feat. Tyler Graves)," increasing the intensity with relentless, sprawling bass and metallic stabs.

These carefully curated remixers have done an excellent job of staying true to Seven Lions' vision while encapsulating their own into the respective tracks as well. You can check out the full project below.

