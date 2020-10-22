Seven Lions and Jason Ross Reunite, Enlist Crystal Skies for "Foolish Of Me" [Premiere] - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
The follow-up to 2018's "Ocean" is just as epic as its predecessor.
Back in 2018, Seven Lions, Jason Ross, and vocalist Jonathan Mendelsohn joined forces for an epic single called "Ocean." The triad has now brought Crystal Skies into the fold for another mega-collaboration.

"Foolish Of Me" is the spiritual successor to "Ocean," and a long-awaited reunion between Seven Lions and Jason Ross. The new single is set to be just as big a hit as its predecessor.

Blending all the heaviness of Seven Lions' style with lush supersaw chords that are unmistakably the sound of Ross, the duo brings an uncontainable energy to the track's midtempo groove. With the addition of Crystal Skies' enchanting melodies, the track is wonderfully rounded out by Mendelsohn's haunting vocal work. 

With all the characteristics of a modern EDM ballad, "Foolish Of Me" satiates the hunger fans have been feeling for a new Seven Lions and Jason Ross team-up, and is only enhanced by the incorporation of the talented Crystal Skies duo. There's no doubt that after this powerful release, those fans will be craving even more from this all-star squad of musicians. 

"Foolish Of Me" is out now and available via Seven Lions' Ophelia Records imprint. The track can be pre-saved ahead of its official release tomorrow, October 23rd, here

