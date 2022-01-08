Seven Lions and Jason Ross Collide On Scintillating "See You Again" EP: Listen
Seven Lions and Jason Ross are kicking off 2022 the right way, releasing their hotly anticipated collaborative EP See You Again by way of the former's Ophelia Records imprint.
Seven Lions and Jason Ross have both long been known for their versatility as music producers, and their skill sets are on full display this time around. Clocking in at just two tracks, they've executed each song perfectly while staying true to the sound that's shaped Ophelia since its launch. The duo embraces the soaring synths fans have grown accustomed to all while cultivating a brooding feel.
The titular "See You Again" features elegant vocals from Fiora accompanied by a rich, lush soundscape. Her vocals drive listeners all the way to the heartfelt drop, enveloping them in waves of colorful synths. "Orpheus" takes a step in the opposite direction, adopting a much darker tone from the start. The fast-paced buildup leaves no room to breathe before crushing listeners with a frenetic psytrance drop.
Seven Lions and Jason Ross are both coming off massive years and look to take their momentum into 2022. The label boss recently released an orchestral version of his greatest hits with the help of Atlys. Ross, on the other hand, dropped his collab with Gryffin and Calle Lehmann "After You" a few months ago.
Listen to See You Again on streaming platforms here.
