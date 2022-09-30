Seven Lions and Lights Reunite for Soaring Bass Anthem, "Stop Thinking"

Skip to main content
It's the final single from Seven Lions' debut album, "Beyond The Veil."

Lindsey Blane/Ashley Von Helsing

Seven Lions has teamed up with Lights for "Stop Thinking," the final single from Beyond The Veil, his long-awaited debut album.

Longtime fans will surely remember "Falling Away," a melancholic house record released by Lions and Lights way back in 2015. They've now reunited, jabbing their collaborative past with a shot of adrenaline by virtue of a soaring anthem.

Fans have been clamoring for the collab since summer 2021, when Lions debuted it at Red Rocks. And the melodic bass pioneer does what he does best: produce visceral electronic music at the intersection of brooding and banging.

"Stop Thinking" is also a textbook snapshot of the singular songwriting prowess of Lights, whose poignant vocal performance explores the difficulties of clinging to the last vestiges of a relationship gone irretrievably rotten.

ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo Flips the Script With Ominous House Single, "inhuman": Listen

ISOxo keeps fans on their toes as he reworks his sound for the club dancefloor.

By Cameron Sunkel
Crooked Colours
MUSIC RELEASES

Crooked Colours Find Hope In Chaos On New Album, "Tomorrows"

"It became a long process for us as we battled with the reality around us, not, knowing what lay ahead while maintaining a creative output."

By Rachel Kupfer

You can listen to "Stop Thinking" below and stream the single here ahead of Beyond The Veil, which is scheduled to release on October 21st, 2022.

