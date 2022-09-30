Seven Lions and Lights Reunite for Soaring Bass Anthem, "Stop Thinking"
Seven Lions has teamed up with Lights for "Stop Thinking," the final single from Beyond The Veil, his long-awaited debut album.
Longtime fans will surely remember "Falling Away," a melancholic house record released by Lions and Lights way back in 2015. They've now reunited, jabbing their collaborative past with a shot of adrenaline by virtue of a soaring anthem.
Fans have been clamoring for the collab since summer 2021, when Lions debuted it at Red Rocks. And the melodic bass pioneer does what he does best: produce visceral electronic music at the intersection of brooding and banging.
"Stop Thinking" is also a textbook snapshot of the singular songwriting prowess of Lights, whose poignant vocal performance explores the difficulties of clinging to the last vestiges of a relationship gone irretrievably rotten.
You can listen to "Stop Thinking" below and stream the single here ahead of Beyond The Veil, which is scheduled to release on October 21st, 2022.
