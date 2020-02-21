Seven Lions Unleashes "Only Now" ft. Tyler Graves

We haven't heard a solo project from the melodic dubstep extraordinaire Seven Lions (real name Jeff Montalvo) since "Start Again" back in 2018. The wait was worth the reward because "Only Now" is here and it's everything fans have wanted. Earlier this week Montavalo shared this was "the most asked-about song" from his recent live performances.

The single features the lush vocals of Tyler Graves over the beautiful sound design we've come to know and love from the esteemed producer. It begins with arpeggiating synth work and slowly builds into a cinematic drop that will light up a room. Montalvo has perfected the art of melding the soft and melodic with massive production work.

We last heard from Montalvo on the track "Another Me" with Excision, Wooli and Dylan Matthew, which was released on his imprint, Ophelia Records. Prior to that we finally received the collaboration with Above & Beyond on the track "See The End." He has a lot of exciting live performances coming up including his Ophelia Showcase at Miami Music Week, and headlining sets at Beyond Wonderland, Bonnaroo, Phoenix Lights, Ubbi Dubbi, and Escapade. As of today, it was announced he would also be performing EDC Las Vegas for the festival's tenth edition.

Support Seven Lions' "Only Now" featuring Tyler Graves via Ophelia Records on all platforms here.

