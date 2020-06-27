Cristina Soto Delivers Acoustic Version of Seven Lions Remix of Tritonal's "Still With Me"

In 2012, when Seven Lions remixed Tritonal and Cristina Soto's breakout track "Still With Me," it catapulted the single to what Spotify considers part of the Best Dance of the 2010s. Both the original and remix combined have raked in over 30 million plays. Soto's angelic vocals were the driving force of the track, creating an ethereal veil that allowed the production to shine through. She's now back to revisit the remix, delivering an acoustic mix of the global hit.

Soto channels the structure laid out by Seven Lions while still making it her own through wide-open soundscapes brought on by the lush guitar work of her brother, Rob Soto. They add even more emotion to the track by adding in strings by Haydn Vitera and bass from Omar Vallejo, two well-known Austin-based musicians. Her slow-burning acoustic performance truly captures the theme of the track, noting to pause and be present with the ones you love.

Tritonal and Cristina Soto are quickly approaching the 10-year anniversary of "Still With Me." Ahead of the monumental milestone, check out Soto's acoustic rendition below.

