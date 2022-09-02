Skip to main content
Seven Lions Drops Stunning Single From Debut Album: Listen to "Call On Me"

The latest track off "Beyond the Veil" opts for a brighter sound than that of its predecessor.

Ashley Von Helsing

Seven Lions pushes us into the light on the second single off of his upcoming debut album, Beyond The Veil.

Known for his colossal melodic bass anthems, visceral songwriting and intrepid live performances, Seven Lions has an innate knack for creating an adventure with every one of his tracks. For his latest single, "Call On Me," he teamed up with Australian singer-songwriter Vancouver Sleep Clinic to deliver one last breathtaking tune before the summer ends.

As with many of Seven Lions' larger-than-life anthems, "Call On Me" begins slowly with uplifting synths and heavy emphasis on the arrangement's dreamlike vocals. Picking up the pace, they dive into an ocean of luminous sound highlighted by a blissed-out melodies and a soaring bass drop.

The album's first single, "Every Time," opts for more of a dark production aesthetic, a stark contrast to the sanguine keys and invigorating bass found in "Call On Me." Both singles will appear on Seven Lions' highly anticipated debut album, Beyond The Veil.

"Call On Me" is out now on Seven Lions' Ophelia Records imprint. You can download and stream the inspiriting single here.

Beyond The Veil is set to arrive on October 21st, 2022.

