Seven Lions Drops Unreleased Collaboration With Wooli and AMIDY at Ubbi Dubbi Festival

Festival-goers lost their mind to the yet unreleased melodic banger.
Melodic dubstep titans Seven Lions and Wooli are certainly no strangers to collaborating. With massive releases like "Island" with Trivecta and Nevve and "Another Me" with Dylan Matthew and Excision, the two producers have already built an impressive repertoire of collabs.

Now, Seven Lions has teased yet another installment in the Seven Lions and Wooli saga. Yesterday, at Texas' Ubbi Dubbi Festival at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, the Ophelia Records label head dropped a new collab with Wooli titled "Shadows" during his mammoth performance. Needless to say, the crowd was absolutely loving it, as can be seen in the video below.

There hasn't been an official release announcement, so fans are patiently waiting for the collaboration to drop. At the time of writing, Seven Lions, AMIDY, or Wooli have not revealed any details.

Follow the masterminds behind "Shadows" to see the latest updates.

