Seven Lions Teams Up With Wooli and Amidy for Scorching New Single "Shadows"

Seven Lions, Wooli, and Amidy take us on a galactic journey.

Dark and ominous like a wave crashing amidst a storm, Seven Lions has released a new collaboration with Wooli and Amidy called "Shadows."

Following suit of his last release "Foolish Of Me," the new single delivers a cacophony of melodic energy and deep, rumbling synths that blend with precision. The track isn't the first time Seven Lions and Wooli have joined forces on a song, but it is the first collaboration with Amidy, and a welcome pairing that represents pure harmony.

Amidy has released multiple singles on Seven Lions' Ophelia Records, including "Fix You" as part of Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 1 and his recent collaboration with HALIENE called "Already Home."

"Shadows" opens up with soft cinematic undertones, setting up the scene in classic Seven Lions fashion. BVelvety vocals from Amidy wash over, carrying the track forward as it rises into galactic territory.

Hard-hitting basslines and hypersonic synths enter the fray, mixing with pulsing dubstep elements that take over the scene, transitioning the song from cinematic to menacing. The track reaches its final destination as Seven Lions and Wooli bring it to a soft landing back home, cueing in subtle vocals and gentle piano notes.

Listen to "Shadows" here.

Seven Lions, Wooli, and Amidy's "Shadows" cover. Ophelia Records

