September 3, 2021
Seven Lions, Wooli, and Amidy Unveil Diverse Remix Package for "Shadows"
Publish date:

Seven Lions, Wooli, and Amidy Unveil Diverse Remix Package for "Shadows"

Xavi, REAPER, and Maor Levi have all offered a unique take on the bass anthem.
Author:

Ophelia Records

Xavi, REAPER, and Maor Levi have all offered a unique take on the bass anthem.

Just one week following his massive "Chronicles Chapter 3" show at the Gorge Amphitheater, Seven Lions and Wooli have released a remix package for their collaboration with Amidy, "Shadows."

The remix EP features longtime Ophelia Records favorite Xavi as well as drum & bass guru REAPER and trance vet Maor Levi. Each producer offers a unique take on "Shadows," infusing the melodic bass anthem with a diverse sound palette. 

Xavi's remix maintains the heaviest feel of the trio released in the EP, as the impassioned sonics of the original have been replaced by a rumbling bassline. REAPER holds nothing back on his edit, similarly taking a heavy route. Amidy's vocals remain the focal point leading into a dramatic, eerie breakdown followed by relentless drum & bass and halftime drops.

The final remix by Levi is by far the most divergent of the three remixes, bravely venturing away from the bass music and into Levi's home of trance. The heaviness hasn't been abandoned, however, as the track opens with an onslaught of menacing bass patches. The climactic drop holds out until the final third of the track, turning the ballad into a tense nail-biter.

Recommended Articles

L1240832
EVENTS

"Summer Camp Fields Forever": Inside The 20th Edition of Summer Camp Music Festival

The festival saw its highest attendance to date, gathering 25,000 people to celebrate its 20th anniversary with GRiZ, STS9, The Floozies, and more.

lady gaga
MUSIC RELEASES

Lady Gaga's "Dawn of Chromatica" Remix Album Is a Captivating Rush of Hyperpop: Listen

Mura Masa, Lil Texas, A. G. Cook and more feature on the diverse album, which is rife with electronic bangers.

rl grime
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime's Sable Valley Imprint Drops Stunning 15-Track Compilation: Listen

"Sable Valley Summer Vol. 2" ranges from dreamy to devastating across its 15 tracks.

Listen to Shadows (Remixes) below and find the EP on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW SEVEN LIONS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SevenLions
Twitter: twitter.com/SevenLionsMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/sevenlionsmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Hv2cyM

FOLLOW WOOLI:

Facebook: facebook.com/woolimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/woolimusic
Instagram: instagram.com/woolimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3izVKDG

FOLLOW AMIDY:

Facebook: facebook.com/amidymusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Amidymusic
Instagram: instagram.com/amidymusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xlzPZH

Related

Seven Lions, Wooli & Amidy - Shadows - PR Seven Lions Press Photo Square
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Teams Up With Wooli and Amidy for Scorching New Single "Shadows"

Seven Lions, Wooli, and Amidy take us on a galactic journey.

Seven Lions
EVENTS

Seven Lions Announces Ophelia Records Label Tour With Blanke, Kill The Noise, More

Au5 will also be releasing his debut single on Seven Lions' flagship label this Friday.

Seven Lions, Excision, and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision, Seven Lions, Wooli, and Dylan Matthew Release Massive Collab "Another Me"

The highly anticipated collab is finally here.

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Releases Star-Studded Remix Package for "Find Another Way" EP

The EP includes remixes from MitiS, Nurko, Delta Heavy, Blanke, and more.

Excision, Wooli, Seven Lions, and Dylan Matthew
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision, Wooli, Seven Lions, and Dylan Matthew Release Acoustic Rendition of "Another Me"

This collab keeps getting better.

Seven Lions, Last Heroes, and HALIENE
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions, Last Heroes, and HALIENE Unveil Massive Collaboration "Don't Wanna Fall"

The triple threat collaboration was previously teased at Seven Lions' "Park 'N Rave" show in Arizona.

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions' "Advent" Series Returns With Third Compilation

The showcase has introduced seven new artists to Ophelia Records.

Seven Lions - Blanke - Trivecta - RBBTS
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions, Blanke and Trivecta Unveil Collossal Collab "Wild And Broken" With RBBTS

A beautiful track that combines the best of melodic dubstep and folk-tinged bass music.