SG Lewis Drops Bubbly New Single "Feed The Fire," Announces Debut Album - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
SG Lewis Drops Bubbly New Single "Feed The Fire," Announces Debut Album

SG Lewis Drops Bubbly New Single "Feed The Fire," Announces Debut Album

A full length project from the future disco producer will arrive in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

SG Lewis is paving the path toward a massive debut album release. The renowned future disco producer has announced his first full length record will be available early next year, and to top it off, he dropped a new single "Feed The Fire" alongside Lucky Daye.

The bubbling funk production induces a desire to dance like there's no tomorrow, helped along with an inviting vocal from Lucky Daye. SG Lewis has consistently displayed an affinity for crafting euphoric disco melodies, and he's once again proven himself an expert in channeling the feelings of escapism and uninhibited self expression characterized by the genre. Fittingly, the track wound up as Annie Mac’s "Hottest Record" this week, landing it a primetime premiere on BBC Radio 1.

"Feed The Fire" seems to be a clear indication of the tone for SG Lewis' forthcoming album times. "times is an ode to the present moment," Lewis said in a press release. "2020 has shown us that the experiences we took for granted in the past, are never promised tomorrow."

times will include the new single along with Lewis' recent releases "Chemicals" and the massive collaboration "Impact" he released with Robyn and Channel Tres.

SG Lewis' times is slated for release on February 19th, 2021.

FOLLOW SG LEWIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/sglewismusic
Twitter: twitter.com/sglewis_
Instagram: instagram.com/sglewis_
Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/sglewis

Related

SG Lewis
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis Brings the Funk Back With New Single "Chemicals"

"Chemicals" was released today via Casablanca/Republic Records.

FeedMe1
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Releases New Single Ahead of Sophomore Album

A new album by Feed Me is due in full later this month.

SG Lewis, Channel Tres, Robyn
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis Teams Up with Channel Tres and Robyn to Make a Major "Impact"

SG Lewis also announced his debut album coming later this year.

SG Lewis - Beats 1 One Mix
NEWS

Beats 1 One Mix Hosts UK Producer SG Lewis This Weekend

The producer is known for his moving, moody sounds.

A press photo of Colorado DJ/producer GRiZ (real name Grant Richard Kwiecinski).
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Announces New Album, Drops First Single "I'm Good"

GRiZ is back with an album announcement, a single, and a tour.

Sullivan King Show Some Teeth
MUSIC RELEASES

Sullivan King Announces Debut Album and Drops Title Track

There's less than a month until Sullivan King's debut album drops.

Borgore
NEWS

Borgore Releases New Album, The Art of Gore

Borgore's third studio album has arrived in full.

jason-ross-1000-faces-e1570249726210
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross Releases Debut Album, 1000 Faces, via Ophelia Records

Jason Ross' debut project has arrived on Ophelia Records.