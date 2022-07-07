Skip to main content
SG Lewis' New Double-Single Was Inspired By Daft Punk's "Discovery"

SG Lewis' New Double-Single Was Inspired By Daft Punk's "Discovery"

"Missing You" and "Something About Your Love" welcome us into a new era of SG Lewis, interpolating 70s and 80s club music alongside the techniques of Daft Punk's 2001 album.

c/o Press

"Missing You" and "Something About Your Love" welcome us into a new era of SG Lewis, interpolating 70s and 80s club music alongside the techniques of Daft Punk's 2001 album.

Disco darling SG Lewis has returned with the music industry's equivalent of a double feature: a banging double A-side single. Marking his debut on dance music industry heavyweight Astralwerks, "Missing You" and "Something About Your Love" are out now.

According to Lewis, the two tracks are an ode to 70s and 80s club music, evolving the disco themes of his debut album, times, into the next era of dancefloor movers and shakers. The resulting effect is comforting and nostalgic yet stirringly emphatic, composed of gilded synthwave melodies and glistening sound design.

And by acting as each others' tonal foils, they together capture the ethos of a modern Molly Ringwald, dancing the end of a movie away under a disco ball at prom. 

Then there are the Daft Punk influences on "Something About Your Love," which interpolates the 70s-style keys and drums of 2001's seminal album, Discovery. "It’s no secret I’m a massive Daft Punk fan. It’s the closest thing I’ve ever made to a tribute to them," said Lewis, who likened the song to "a pure confession of admiration for someone" in a statement shared with EDM.com.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Infected Mushroom 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Announce 25-Year Anniversary Album, Unveil First Single "A Cookie From Space"

"This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

By Mikala Lugen2 hours ago
ultra europe
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times and Festival Map for Ultra Europe 2022

Ultra Europe 2022 boasts headlining DJ sets from Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Tiësto, Alesso and many more.

By EDM.com Staff3 hours ago
electric forest
EVENTS

Electric Forest Partners With Planned Parenthood For 2023 Ticket Giveaway

The decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade was revealed during the festival's run this year in Rothbury, Michigan.

By Rachel Kupfer4 hours ago

"I was listening to Discovery a lot, and there’s a specific technique to it," he continued. "I chopped up the sample of these seventies keys and drums. It came together easily. Lyrically, It’s a pure confession of admiration for someone. It’s the perfect contrast to ‘Missing You’.”

The track was written with Lewis' frequent collaborator, Frances, and samples "Tender Love" by The Force M.D.'s. 

Listen to "Missing You" and "Something About Your Love" below.

FOLLOW SG LEWIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/sglewismusic
Twitter: twitter.com/sglewis_
Instagram: instagram.com/sglewis
Spotify: spoti.fi/37OAhnd

Related

SG Lewis
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis Goes Back in Time With Remix of "More Than A Woman" By the Bee Gees

Nostalgic, modern and laid back, the rework is aptly titled "SG's Paradise Edit."

SG Lewis
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis Brings the Funk Back With New Single "Chemicals"

"Chemicals" was released today via Casablanca/Republic Records.

SG Lewis
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis Taps The Brothers Macklovitch, Kassian to Remix "Feed the Fire"

Featuring vocalist Lucky Daye, the remixes make the most of the original track's melody, interpolated from Daft Punk's "Voyager."

Folamour, SG Lewis
MUSIC RELEASES

Folamour Teams Up With SG Lewis for "Lost In Space" Off Forthcoming Album

Short and sweet, the single driven by a Lewis' buoyant vocal tone and a funky guitar riff performed by Folamour.

SG Lewis
INTERVIEWS

The World According to SG Lewis: Disco, Dance and Ecstasy

The prolific artist talks his debut album, the impact of disco on his artistry, and his hopes for the future of club music.

SG Lewis, Do Lab, Coachella
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis Releases Magnetic Three-Hour DJ Set From Coachella's Do LaB

According to Lewis, it was his favorite DJing experience to date.

elton john
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis, Young Thug, Stevie Wonder, More Join Elton John On "The Lockdown Sessions": Listen

The 16-track album features a number of artists off Rocket Man's bucket list of collaborators, including Eddie Vedder and Brandi Carlile.

MAIN COVER DP MJ Widescreen screenshot version
MUSIC RELEASES

Someone Released a Full Album of Daft Punk and Michael Jackson Mashups

The 33-minute project pulls together instrumentals from Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" with vocals from Jackson's "Thriller."