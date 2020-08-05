SG Lewis Teams Up with Channel Tres and Robyn to Make a Major "Impact"

SG Lewis is here to make an "Impact" alongside Channel Tres and Robyn. When three artists of this caliber come together on a track, you know magic is on the way. Together they deliver a single you'll be dancing to long after summer is over.

"Impact is possibly my favorite record I’ve ever been a part of," said SG Lewis in a press release. "The chemistry between Channel and Robyn is so powerful, and creates something so unique. Channel is an artist I believe will go on to create a musical legacy as important as the one Robyn has already created, and to have the two of them on this record together is insane."

"Working with my good friend TEED again on the production is amazing, as he is truly a production hero of mine," he added. "I hope it provides some release and euphoria in a time where it’s hard to come by."

The production is top of the line, showcasing the London-born songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist's innate talent. He breathes life and soul into the beat, seamlessly transitioning the energy for each section of the track. The verses with Channel hit deep, with a driving bassline that will electrify the dance floors. As Robyn enters in, the chorus opens up to a bright, sparkling soundscape, containing lyrics that will also hit home for many out there.

"Impact is about how someone can come into your life and completely change you either for better or worse," Channel Tres said. "In this instance it was for the better and I’m going through the emotions of denying something that’s obviously good for me but the hurt I’ve been through in my past causes me to put up defense mechanisms. While I’m putting up the defenses, the person trying to love me pursues me consistently and this impacts my life in so many ways."

"Impact" is the second single to be released off SG Lewis' forthcoming debut album due later this year. These two singles follow his successful three-chapter concept EP Dusk, Dark, and Dawn, which included collaborations with Clairo, Totally Enormous Extince Dinosaurs, AlunaGeorge, and Ruel.

Stream and download "Impact" across all platforms here.

