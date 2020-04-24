SG Lewis Brings the Funk Back With New Single "Chemicals"

Coming off the 2019 conclusion of his three-chapter concept EP, titled Dusk, Dark and Dawn respectively, British producer S.G. Lewis is back with his newest single "Chemicals," out today via Casablanca/Republic Records.

Upbeat and groovy, "Chemicals" sees Lewis return to lead vocals after working with vocalists, including Clairo, HONNE, and AlunaGeorge, who was featured on DJ Snake's smash "You Know You Like It." Lewis leans into the song's disco and funk influences in both the vocals and the production, using muted bass and a colorful driving synth line to bring the energy. Even more exciting is the song's intro beat, which calls to mind the carefree nature of Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" with Pharrell.

"'Chemicals' is about being convinced to try something new by someone you are infatuated with, and the emotions that follow," Lewis said in a press release. He added the song is inspired by a particular night in London. "It's about feeling helpless knowing the control that person has over you, but knowing that deep down you love that fact."

Last year saw Lewis sell out headlining shows across the world, including prime slot performances at both Coachella and Glastonbury. He also worked as a producer on his British compatriot Dua Lipa's most recent album, Future Nostalgia, on the track "Hallucinate."

