SG Lewis Unveils Opening Track from Forthcoming Debut Album, "Time"

The bubbly disco jam features fabled Canadian singer Rhye.
With his debut album on the horizon, SG Lewis has unveiled the record's opening track, the soaring disco number "Time."

The bubbly electronic jam offers fans a serendipitous glimpse into times. SG Lewis, who Pharrell Williams once called "a white boy with soul," teamed up with fabled Canadian singer Rhye for the new single. It reinforces Williams' 2015 cosign with funky basslines, warm chords, and a scintillating vocal effort from a hypnotic Rhye. You can check out "Time" below and find the track on your go-to streaming platform here.

SG Lewis' debut album is set to release in full on February 19th, 2021. You can pre-order or pre-save the record here. Fans can look forward to a plethora of high-profile collaborations after a press release confirmed that Lewis has enlisted a "blockbuster collection" of special guests to appear on the highly anticipated times.

In that press release, SG Lewis waxed poetic about the origins of "Time" and its importance to the cohesiveness of the full album. "'Time’ is a song that is central to the album thematically and sonically. Rhye has one of the most unique and distinctive voices out there, and I’ve been a fan for so long," he said. "We wrote the song at Rhye’s studio after watching the sun set in Topanga Canyon, a memory which makes this song even more special to me. The beat initially started from a piano loop and a Dennis Edwards sample TEED had started working on with Julian, which I then turned into the instrumental late one night in Nashville."

