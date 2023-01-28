Listen to SG Lewis' Future-Disco Sophomore Album, "AudioLust & HigherLove"

Skip to main content
Lewis tapped an eclectic roster of collaborators for the album, including Channel Tres, Tove Lo and Ty Dolla $ign.

Rachel Kupfer

After months of single releases, SG Lewis has finally released his highly anticipated sophomore album, AudioLust & HigherLove.

Out now via Astralwerks, the double-album spans 15 tracks in a song-cycle that sees the virtuosic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist reinforce his future-disco domination. The diverse collection of songs, which arrives two years after Lewis' scintillating debut album, explores lust, love and all the gray areas in-between.

AudioLust & HigherLove is a kaleidoscopic array of dancefloor-fillers with bubbly, retro-inspired hooks. Lewis tapped an eclectic roster of collaborators for the album—including Channel Tres, Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye—to help showcase his split storyline between the battle of infatuated, ego-driven lust and genuine feelings of love.

SG Lewis

SG Lewis.

"AudioLust is the darker, lusty, infatuated, short-lived, and ego-driven version of love," said Lewis in a statement. "The second half represents a much deeper, actualized, and fulfilled version of love...The bulk of the album was written across a series of intensive studio residencies in the height of the pandemic, with the help of some incredibly talented friends, and allowed me to explore myself as an artist in a way that I would never have dared before."

Listen to AudioLust & HigherLove below.

