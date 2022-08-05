Skip to main content
Watch SHADES' Alix Perez and EPROM Throw Down In an Underground Train Station

Watch SHADES' Alix Perez and EPROM Throw Down In an Underground Train Station

SHADES also released a brand new album, "From A Vein," a 14-track song-cycle of relentless, slithering bass.

c/o Press

SHADES also released a brand new album, "From A Vein," a 14-track song-cycle of relentless, slithering bass.

Here’s something you didn’t know you needed: watching SHADES throw down in an underground train station.

The acclaimed duo of Alix Perez and EPROM have uploaded a recording of their performance at DEF’s underground train station and parking garage in Atlanta. The riveting DJ set transports fans to the darkest alleys of their unique sound, dosing them with celestial synths, eerie drum breaks and sublime bass drops.

Listen closely and you'll also hear live debuts from SHADES' brand new album, From A Vein, which dropped today. Watch the underground train station performance in full below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Lollapalooza
NEWS

Lollapalooza Staffer Arrested After Fabricating Mass Shooting Threat to Get Out of Work Early: Report

The staffer has reportedly been charged with making a false terrorism threat.

By Cameron Sunkel2 minutes ago
whyte fang
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland Announces Headlining Whyte Fang Debut In Los Angeles

It's full speed ahead for the Whyte Fang revival.

By Cameron Sunkel13 minutes ago
eliminate
MUSIC RELEASES

Eliminate and XAELO Team Up for Emotive Single, "Nothing Left"

Eliminate's latest melodic trap offering cuts deep.

By Cameron Sunkel34 minutes ago

Out today on Perez’ acclaimed 1985 Music imprint, "From A Vein" is a 14-track song-cycle of relentless, slithering bass. It includes the duo’s previously released “Dark Wing,” which makes its appearance about halfway through SHADES' train station set.

"This album found us experimenting with new production techniques and exploring collaborations with other artists,” SHADES’ said in a joint press statement. “It’s a continuation but more refined body of work and an exploration of wider sonic fields more diverse in terms of influences, including ambient, field recording, soundtracks, as well as pushing our own vision of modern electronic music. The album was primarily conceived in Portland during the onset of the pandemic, which gave us plenty of time to focus in on the music and dial it in."

Listen to From A Vein below.

FOLLOW SHADES:

Facebook: facebook.com/shadesmusicpage
Instagram: instagram.com/shadesofrhythm
Spotify: spoti.fi/3aXnAbK

Related

shades eprom alix perez
MUSIC RELEASES

EPROM and Alix Perez's SHADES Shatter Boundaries In New EP: Listen

"The Dance Of Death" finds two of the most revered sound designers in electronic music throwing conventions to the winds.

291754087_5155835711164809_3675872911893215557_n
EVENTS

SVDDEN DEATH Is Throwing a Curated Music Festival In an Underground Cave

Eptic, Space Laces, Sullivan King and more are scheduled to perform at the two-day subterranean event, "Summoning of the Eclipse."

Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Disclosure Drops First of Five New Songs This Week, "In My Arms"

The duo's first original track of the year will appear on a new EP, which they will unveil this week with the release of one song each day.

"Wide Awake"
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera's Decade-Long Experience Shines In New Album, "Wide Awake"

Fodera's new 14-track album is his most ambitious record to date.

charlesthefirst
MUSIC RELEASES

Album Review: Take a Genre-Defying Sonic Journey Through CharlestheFirst’s "Solus"

"This is a story of the lone journey, a pilgrimage to places previously unknown."

Elephante
MUSIC RELEASES

Elephante Explores Self and Sonic Identity In New Album, "Heavy Glow"

Marking Elephante's debut with 88Rising, the 10-track album dives deep into genre-bending blends of indietronica, future bass and rock.

eprom g jones
MUSIC RELEASES

G Jones and EPROM Reunite for Mind-Bending Single, Announce New EP

"On My Mind" is the first single G Jones and EPROM's forthcoming collaborative EP, "Acid Disk 2."

Rufus du Sol
NEWS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce "Surrender" Remix Album Featuring Dom Dolla, Vintage Culture, More

The trio also released Adriatique's hypnotic remix of "On My Knees."