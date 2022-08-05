Watch SHADES' Alix Perez and EPROM Throw Down In an Underground Train Station

Here’s something you didn’t know you needed: watching SHADES throw down in an underground train station.

The acclaimed duo of Alix Perez and EPROM have uploaded a recording of their performance at DEF’s underground train station and parking garage in Atlanta. The riveting DJ set transports fans to the darkest alleys of their unique sound, dosing them with celestial synths, eerie drum breaks and sublime bass drops.

Listen closely and you'll also hear live debuts from SHADES' brand new album, From A Vein, which dropped today. Watch the underground train station performance in full below.

Out today on Perez’ acclaimed 1985 Music imprint, "From A Vein" is a 14-track song-cycle of relentless, slithering bass. It includes the duo’s previously released “Dark Wing,” which makes its appearance about halfway through SHADES' train station set.

"This album found us experimenting with new production techniques and exploring collaborations with other artists,” SHADES’ said in a joint press statement. “It’s a continuation but more refined body of work and an exploration of wider sonic fields more diverse in terms of influences, including ambient, field recording, soundtracks, as well as pushing our own vision of modern electronic music. The album was primarily conceived in Portland during the onset of the pandemic, which gave us plenty of time to focus in on the music and dial it in."

Listen to From A Vein below.

