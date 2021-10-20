October 21, 2021
EPROM and Alix Perez's SHADES Shatter Boundaries In New EP: Listen

c/o Press

Publish date:

EPROM and Alix Perez's SHADES Shatter Boundaries In New EP: Listen

"The Dance Of Death" finds two of the most revered sound designers in electronic music throwing conventions to the winds.
Author:

Conventions be damned, SHADES have unveiled a bizarre and beautiful EP called The Dance Of Death.

Comprising EPROM and Alix Perez, the SHADES duo have operated at the forefront of the post-trap era since their 2016 debut, solidifying themselves as revered sound designers in the electronic music community. The Dance Of Death serves to reinforce this notion via a record which deconstructs the tried-and-true arrangements of modern bass music, and to offer a much more nuanced approach.

In other words, make sure you listen with a good pair of headphones.

eprom alix perez shades

Alix Perez (L) and EPROM (R) of SHADES.

The EP slithers into focus with a cinematic intro called "The Creation." Devoid of drums, it sets the tone for the ensuing experimental mayhem of "The Corruption," a glitchy half-time stunner with dry, distorted snares.

Recommended Articles

robloxedc
GEAR + TECH

EDC Makes History and Becomes First Music Festival Held on Roblox

Roblox users will be able to attend 50 EDC Las Vegas performances throughout the weekend.

2 hours ago
red flag
FEATURES

Red Flags Are Dominating EDM Twitter—Here Are Some of the Funniest Posts

Deorro, Blanke, Nitti Gritti and more electronic music artists have offered their takes on the hilarious "red flag" social media trend.

4 hours ago
Photo by Tre Karson
OPINION

"Pretty Dark Loud": How My Most Challenging Times Inspired My First Album

"I never thought music would take me to the places it has, but I’m most excited to see the places that it will lead me to next."

4 hours ago

Next comes the screeching "Eternal Rain Descending," which features grime-inspired vocal samples and syncopated drum programming in a tip of the cap to Perez's drum & bass roots. SHADES tie a bow on the record with "The Last Judgement," a mind-bending coda that encapsulates EPROM's wholly singular approach to music production.

"The Dance Of Death is a continuation in our vision and sound as SHADES," the duo said in a joint statement. "Refining and pushing our experimentation in audio design."

You can listen to The Dance Of Death below and find the EP on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW SHADES:

Facebook: facebook.com/shadesmusicpage
Instagram: instagram.com/shadesofrhythm
Spotify: spoti.fi/3aXnAbK

Related

marshmello eptic juicy j
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello's EDM Roots Bubble to the Surface With Ferocious New Collab, "Hitta" With Eptic and Juicy J

Mello has tapped one of the bass music scene's most revered sound designers for an all-out assault on the senses.

5N6A7092
MUSIC RELEASES

Eliminate's "Belly Of The Beast" EP Solidifies His Status as a Thought Leader In Bass Music: Listen

Eliminate homed in on the finer details on his immersive "Belly Of The Beast" EP.

EDC Las Vegas Basspod
MUSIC RELEASES

CATCH UP ON 10 OF THE BIGGEST BASS MUSIC RELEASES OF THE SUMMER [LISTEN]

Turn up the volume.

D4di8pDUYAAa-qb
NEWS

Massive Charity Compilation to Feature New Collaboration by Flume and EPROM

The track will appear on an expansive compilation with never-before-heard music from Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket, and many more.

eprom g jones
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to G Jones and EPROM's Mind-Bending B2B Set from Lollapalooza's Virtual Edition

The bass music tandem brought nothing but gas.

Leotrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Leotrix Continues to Push Boundaries on Innovative "Honesty Trax" EP: Listen

Leotrix has delivered yet another masterful EP, showcasing his talents as a trailblazer in bass music.

ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo's Debut EP is a Showcase of the Future of Trap Music: Listen

"Nightrealm" is a tour de force for the prodigious electronic music producer, whose long-awaited debut was snapped up by RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.

Photo Aug 25, 12 37 10 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

YOOKiE Drop Wonky Trap Tune "Bubble Bass"

YOOKiE's signature genre-bending sound is on full display in this trap banger.