Watch DJ Diesel's Monstrous EDC Las Vegas 2022 Performance

This is the first live set Shaq has uploaded since his wild Lollapalooza 2019 set.

c/o Medium Rare

If you thought the fun from EDC Las Vegas was over, think again. Shaq, also known as DJ Diesel, has uploaded his set from last weekend to YouTube. 

As expected, DJ Diesel's set was as heavy as it gets. From start to finish, he holds onto an ignited crowd that's ready for the earth-shaking set he's prepared. In addition to the handful of originals played out during his set, he also snuck in his raucous ID with Hairitage at the 47-minute mark.

Watch the set in its entirety below.

Not only is the NBA Hall of Famer one of the most dominant players of all time, but, he's become a staple on the bass music touring circuit. Since first making his way onto lineups of huge festivals including Lost Lands and Decadence Arizona, he's collaborated with favorites like Nitti Gritti, Eliminate, Wuki, and more. 

