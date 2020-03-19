Shaq and Riot Ten Announce Release of “Ultimate” ft. T-Wayne

A collaboration hotly anticipated by bass heads is due out for official release at long last. After rinsing it out in their sets, Shaquille O’Neal A.K.A. DJ Diesel and Riot Ten will drop “Ultimate” featuring T-Wayne on Friday, March 20th, 2020 via Dim Mak.

Both of the producers shared a preview of the the track via social media. In the 30-second clip, T-Wayne’s vocals accentuate the hard-hitting Bass of the dubstep soundscape. COVID-19 permitting, the song ought to find its way into plenty of DJ sets throughout this year’s festival season.

As his foray into EDM has ramped up in recent years, O’Neal has begun to collaborate with more and more of bass music’s mainstays. Perhaps the most anticipated of his upcoming releases is a track with Diplo that he has affectionately dubbed “Shiplo.”

It remains to be seen whether O’Neal will release additional music in the coming months.

FOLLOW SHAQUILLE O'NEAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/shaq

Twitter: twitter.com/Shaq

Instagram: instagram.com/shaq

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/shaquilleonealofficial

FOLLOW RIOT TEN:

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/riotten

Facebook: facebook.com/RiotTen

Twitter: twitter.com/RiotTenMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/riottenmusic