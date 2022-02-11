Shaysova Releases Electro House Banger, "Drop Like This"
Rising DJ and electronic music producer Shaysova has taken a big step forward with "Drop Like This," an electrifying single designed for the clubs.
"Drop Like This" blends electro and future house into one heart-racing concoction, reminiscent of the bombastic sounds of Brooks or Magnificence. It's the latest high-energy festival track from the Arizona-based DJ and producer, who recently debuted on Gemstone Records—a sub-label of Hardwell's venerated Revealed Recordings—with her riveting future rave single "Wonderland."
In addition to her blossoming career in music production, Shaysova is also one of the proprietors of the LIFE Stream Project, a series of livestreams with the goal of raising awareness of child sex trafficking. The initiative launched to benefit Operation Underground Railroad, which you can send donations to via GoFundMe.
Recommended Articles
Shaysova Releases Electro House Banger, "Drop Like This"
It's the latest high-energy festival track from Shaysova, who recently released music on Gemstone Records, a sub-label of Hardwell's Revealed Recordings.
EDM.com Playlist Picks: FISHER, Felix Cartal & Elohim, Adventure Club and More [02/11/22]
New major releases include tracks from DubVision, Blanke, QUIX and more.
"By Artists For Artists": LoudKult Emerges As Dance Music Tastemaker
LoudKult's artist-centric approach to curation seems to be paying off for its roster.
Take a listen to "Drop Like This," which arrives by way of UFO Recordz's Soundrive imprint, below.
FOLLOW SHAYSOVA:
Facebook: facebook.com/ShaySovaOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/shaysova
Spotify: spoti.fi/3sxr8tl