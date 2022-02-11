Shaysova Releases Electro House Banger, "Drop Like This"

Rising DJ and electronic music producer Shaysova has taken a big step forward with "Drop Like This," an electrifying single designed for the clubs.

"Drop Like This" blends electro and future house into one heart-racing concoction, reminiscent of the bombastic sounds of Brooks or Magnificence. It's the latest high-energy festival track from the Arizona-based DJ and producer, who recently debuted on Gemstone Records—a sub-label of Hardwell's venerated Revealed Recordings—with her riveting future rave single "Wonderland."

c/o Shaysova

In addition to her blossoming career in music production, Shaysova is also one of the proprietors of the LIFE Stream Project, a series of livestreams with the goal of raising awareness of child sex trafficking. The initiative launched to benefit Operation Underground Railroad, which you can send donations to via GoFundMe.

Take a listen to "Drop Like This," which arrives by way of UFO Recordz's Soundrive imprint, below.

